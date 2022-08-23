Retallick did not play in the two Rugby Championship matches against South Africa and was not included in the squad for this weekend’s clash against Argentina, but he could make his return to the field in the National Provincial Championship (NPC) for Hawke’s Bay this weekend.

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick is on the road to recovery after breaking a cheekbone in the July series against Ireland.

In other injury news, centre Jack Goodhue will require knee surgery and looks likely to miss the rest of the southern hemisphere’s Rugby Championship after a run-out in provincial rugby at the weekend revealed he had not recovered from an injury to the joint.

🗞 UPDATE | Brodie Retallick, Jack Goodhue, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Patrick Tuipulotu will not assemble in Christchurch. Fletcher Newell, Tyrel Lomax, Josh Dickson and Braydon Ennor will remain with the squad. pic.twitter.com/XzkSEH74QS — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 21, 2022

The 27-year-old was included in Ian Foster’s squad for the championships but missed the two Tests in South Africa because of the latest in a string of knee injuries that have kept him out of the Test arena for the better part of two years.

Also missing from the All Blacks squad assembling in Christchurch for the first of two home Tests against Argentina are Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tu’ungafasi.