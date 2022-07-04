The governing FIA said emergency crews were quickly on the scene to extract Zhou, whose car skidded upside down along the track at speed before bouncing across gravel and flipping over the impact-absorbing tyre wall.

The British Formula One Grand Prix was halted and re-started yesterday after a multi-car opening-lap collision left Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou's Alfa Romeo wedged on its side between the tyre barrier and catch fence.

All ok, the pets are ok 😅 but more importantly I’m glad @ZhouGuanyu24 is ok! Thank you to the medical staff and for all the messages. Eyes already on Austria 👊 pic.twitter.com/15PI86Iooz — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) July 3, 2022

The rookie remained conscious and was taken to the medical centre for further evaluation along with Williams’ Alexander Albon, who was later transferred to hospital in Coventry by helicopter for precautionary checks.

An FIA spokesman says of Zhou: “He's conscious, talking and no fractures. Considering the circumstances, he is pretty good.”

I’m ok, all clear. Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages! pic.twitter.com/OylxoJC4M0 — 周冠宇 | Zhou Guanyu 🇨![CDATA[]]>🇳 (@ZhouGuanyu24) July 3, 2022

When the race restarted Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz won top honours, followed by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, in second on the championship with 147 points, with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in third.