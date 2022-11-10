South African rugby’s next-in-liners will get a chance to show off their worth to Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber when they face Munster the Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork in Ireland tonight at 9.30pm. Coached by Mzwandile Stick, the South African ‘A’ side includes a number of up-and-coming youngsters, while more experienced manne such as Johan Goosen, Cornal Hendricks, Herschel Jantjies and captain Thomas du Toit are looking to force their way back into the Springboks’ plans for next year’s World Cup in France.

‘So excited’: Mzwandile Stick According to Stick, the main aim of the game is to win, but he also knows it’s all about the individuals on display tonight. Of the team featuring three Stormers in the starting XV (with wings Leolin Zas and Suleiman Hartzenberg joining Jantjies), Stick says: “We want to win and we are passionate about our country, so the main goal is to win the match. Big change: Wing Leolin Zas “The second thing for me is the opportunity [for the players to show off their talents].

“A lot of the guys have been through tough times like [flyhalf] Johan Goosen, who’s been out with an injury and [centre] Cornal Hendricks coming back. “It’s a mix of youth and experience and those [Goosen and Hendricks] are the guys who will come back and I’m so excited to see what they will bring to the table. “If you see the energy within the squad, there are a lot of exciting youngsters like Suleiman [Hartzenberg] on the wing.

“We’ve got a guy like [Henco] van Wyk at centre - brilliant youngsters. [Fullback] Aphelele Fassi has been craving for his opportunity. “I’m just excited for them to get the opportunity.” With the Springboks facing France on Saturday, Nienaber is sure to watch this match like a hawk, and who knows, a good performance could see any of the players on display taking one step closer to senior Green and Gold team.