Patrice Motsepe says he will pay out of his own pocket to see coach Pitso Mosimane back in charge of Bafana Bafana. Currently unemployed after leaving Egyptian giants Al Ahly earlier this month, Motsepe and other grootkoppe in South African soccer believe die tyd is reg to replace Hugo Broos with SA’s eie Mosimane.

Broos is currently under fire for brutal assessment of SA soccer earlier this month. UNDER FIRE: Hugo Broos The Belgian said: “Let’s face the problem of South Africa and the problem is that the level of our PSL is not high enough. We don’t make players with high quality.” His comments did not go down well with all and led to Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo telling Soccer Laduma: “Enough is enough now! It is about time that Hugo Broos understood that if the shoes are too big for him, he must just walk.

Despite Broos apologising for his comments, billionaire Confederation of African Football (Caf) president and Mamelodi Sundowns owner Motsepe already has a succession plan in place.

He says: “He [Mosimane] is my favourite coach. I wish he could coach Bafana. “I’ll get the Motsepe Foundation to subsidise the salary. “I think he is quality and quality should not come cheaply.”

📹 #SABCSport Journalist @Velile_Mnyandu pic.twitter.com/1e8V7c3vED — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 27, 2022 Mosimane was assistant coach at Bafana between 2006 and 2010 and then also got the main job from 2010 to 2012. After that he worked for Motsepe at Sundowns from 2012-2020, a period during which he won the PSL Premiership five times, the Nedbank Cup twice, Telkom Cup twice, Champions League in 2016 and also the Caf Super Cup in 2017. He then left for Al Ahly in 2020, where he won back-to-back Champions League titles, the Egypt Cup and the Caf Super Cup twice.