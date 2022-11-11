Arsenal and Manchester City will be racing to finish top of the Premier League in the final round of fixtures ahead of the World Cup break. The table-topping Gunners have 34 points from 13 games, with champions City just two points behind from the same number of matches.

And they will both be hoping for a slip-up from their rivals, with City hosting 11th-placed Brentford at 2.30pm on Saturday and the Gunners going to second-from-bottom Wolves at 9.45pm. With City buoyed by a midweek 2-0 League Cup win over sukkeling Chelsea, they will be out to heap pressure on Mikel Arteta’s manne by taking top spot with a win over the Bees. Pep Guardiola’s manne were fired to victory over the Blues by Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez, with Jack Grealish starring as the driving force.

And with Alvarez on a three-game goal-scoring streak in the absence of goal machine Erling Haaland, he warns the Argentina World Cup hopeful could partner the returning Norwegian. He says of his hitmen: “They can play together. Against teams that defend so deep, they can share. The good players, they can always play together, and in this squad we have many.”

Arsenal, meanwhile, will hope their chemistry flops and that they can stretch their lead at the top to five points. But Arteta’s manne will have to bounce back from their 3-1 League Cup third-round exit to Brighton on Wednesday night after a nightmare debut by 20-year-old goalkeeper Karl Hein ahead of facing Wolves. Arteta says: “I’m happy with the way they [the platers] performed, but disappointed with the result.