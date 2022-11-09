Brazilian World Cup discards Gabriel Magalhaes and Roberto Firmino will be out to prove a point in tonight’s League Cup third-round showdowns. Arsenal centreback Gabriel and Liverpool ace Firmino names weren’t read out in Monday night’s announcement of the final 26-man squad, which includes 12 Premier League stars, as the Auriverde go in search for a record-extending sixth title in Qatar.

With the World Cup kicking off in less than two weeks, Gabriel and Firmino will have to satisfy themselves with competing for domestic honours. Gabriel, who scored to maintain Arsenal’s place at the top of the Prem in a 1-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday, could be part of Mikel Arteta’s team as they host Brighton tonight at 9.45pm. The last time the sides met at the Emirates, the Seagulls beat the Gunners 2-1 in a massive blow last April as Arsenal ultimately failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League.

Liverpool’s: Firmino Firmino, meanwhile, will be gutted to miss out on the World Cup as Liverpool prepare to host Derby. The 55-capped ace is currently the top-scoring Brazilian in the Prem, with six goals in all competitions, while fellow forwards Richarlison (0), Gabriel Jesus (5) and Gabriel Martinelli (5) have fewer. Tonight’s League Cup fixtures