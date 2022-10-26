Proteas coach Mark Boucher believes his manne must play without fear like Quinton de Kock when they face Bangladesh in Sydney on Thursday. South Africa’s first T20 World Cup Group 2 match against Zimbabwe rained out on Monday, with the Proteas only 13 runs from glory.

Despite having to settle for a share of the spoils, the one positive South Africa could take from the game was the performance of De Kock, who blasted 47 unbeaten runs off just 18 balls. And Boucher says of his opener: “Quinny is one of the most dangerous players in the world when he plays like that. It’s nice as a coach to see him play with freedom like that.” He adds: “Quinny, in a competition like this, sometimes guys can tend to tense up a bit. But it’s very good to see Quinny playing a free-flowing game.