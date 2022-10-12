Proteas coach Mark Boucher is not worried that the humiliation suffered in the ODI series against India will have an impact on their T20 World Cup preparation. South Africa will jet off to Australia for next week’s start of the T20 World Cup after losing the ODI series and T20 series to India 2-1.

Boucher, though, believes dinge will be different in Australia where he reckons the pitches will suit his bowling attack. The coach says of the limited-overs tour to India: "It took us some time to get used to the conditions [in India] and we didn't arrive early enough, but there were reasons for that as well. "We got better as we went on… [But] we didn't rock up [yesterday].

He adds of the upcoming World Cup: “We’ve taken good lessons [from this tour] and have had good chats behind closed doors on where we can improve on in Australia where conditions are different… “We are going to Australia which will suit our fast bowlers better.” With two warm-up games before their first match on October 24, Boucher believes captain Temba Bavuma will also have time to find some form.