The 39-year-old Nkwe was recently appointed as the director of cricket in South Africa, making for an interesting environment after he had quit as Boucher’s assistant coach last year citing “concerns about the functioning and culture of the team environment”.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher says he is looking forward to working with new boss Enoch Nkwe.

But Boucher says they had a conversation about those concerns before they left for England and reveals that Nkwe is now happy with the culture in the team.

The coach adds: “I’m quite excited to work witrh him, he’s got some fantastic ideas, he’s been in the system for quite some time, so he knows exactly what is required. So I’m looking forward to working with him.”

South Africa kick off their tour to England today, with a warmup match against England’s Lions.