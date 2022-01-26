On the eve of Mark Boucher’s gross misconduct disciplinary hearings, rumours are rife that a klompie rich businessmen will bankroll his defence team.

The Proteas coach is set to meet advocate Terry Motau today to “ determine a timetable for the proceedings” according to a press release sent out by Cricket South Africa last week.

Allegations of racism were made against Boucher by his former Proteas teammate Paul Adams, who fingered the former wicketkeeper as one of the players who sang “Brown Sh!t in the Ring” at Gogga during their playing days in the 90s.

The inquiry “will also consider concerns and allegations that arose following the resignation of former assistant coach, Enoch Nkwe” according to the statement.

Rapport on Sunday reported that Boucher will be defended by the best legal team money can buy.

Rumours have since done the rounds that Johann Rupert could be one of the mense funding the legal team, especially after he responded to a comment piece written by Mark Keohane for IOL and SACricketMag.

Titled “No review needed... No remorse Mark Boucher should be out of Proteas,” Rupert tweeted: “Let’s wait for the legal team of @markb46 to examine the ‘evidence’ and call some witnesses.”

