Mark Boucher will call on some of his players to testify on his behalf in his gross misconduct hearing set for May 16-20.

The Proteas coach faces accusations of racism made by former national teammate Paul Adams, while chairperson of the hearing Terry Motau and his team are also investigating accusations made by former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe that Boucher created a toxic working environment.

Nkwe resigned from his position in August last year, and “also raised concerns about the functioning and culture of the team environment” according to a CSA press statement at the time.

Outlining his reasons for the May 16-20 timetable, Motau writes in a press release: “On behalf of Mr Boucher, it was indicated that he intends to call some of the players to testify on his behalf and that these players will be part of the Tour of New Zealand from 17 February to 1 March 2022 and the Bangladesh Tour of South Africa from 18 March

to 11 April 2022 and that having a hearing in-between the two tours would be disruptive.”

