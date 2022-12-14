Australia coach Andrew McDonald says hy weet nie wat aangaan in South Africa’s dressing room nie, but there is nothing wrong with theirs. McDonald was asked about Sandpapergate and the noise made around the Newlands 2018 scandal in which the Aussies were found guilty of ball-tampering against South Africa.

With the two teams coming to blows for the first time since that series in a five-dayer at the Gabba from Saturday, McDonald, who played in four Tests for Australia in 2009 - all of whom were played against SA - says: “We’re not sure what’s happening inside the walls of the South African dressing room. “But within the walls of ours you wouldn’t notice any distractions. People are critiquing that we need to address things on the inside. We’ve moved on from that.” Meanwhile, Scott Boland, the country's second Indigenous Australian cricketer to play Tests, will be Australia’s third seamer for the series-opening Test, with Michael Neser to make way for fit-again skipper Pat Cummins.

While Cummins has recovered well from a quadricep injury, Josh Hazlewood will miss the Gabba Test to continue recovering from his side strain. Mitchell Starc is the other member of Australia’s pace attack. McDonald says: “Expect Scott to take that spot at the Gabba. “His record is amazing at the moment, so he'll take his place and the assumption is that Pat does play.”