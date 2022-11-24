What are the odds of a club being involved in two tied matches on consecutive weekends? Well, that’s exactly what happened to Rondebosch last week when they tied their game against top of the log Durbanville.

The week before, they got the same result against Kraaifontein. More freakish was that once again it was left to strike bowler Allie Akbar Shaik was the man with the final say. Last week, Kraaifontein required one run to win when he dismissed the last batsmen. Against Durbanville the home side required two runs off the last ball before Shaik produced a perfect delivery in the block hole and all Durbies could manage was a single run and the scores were once again tied. Bosch will therefore go all out for a win against Rylands this week. In other action, Durbies host second-placed WPCC who were kookwater in their 139-run win against Rylands last week. They posted a massive 306 /9 thanks largely to a moerse unbeaten century by Justin Broad. His innings of 172* off 135 balls included 16 fours and seven sixes.

He finished the innings in spectacular style, klapping the last four balls over the ropes. They will find the Durbies seam attack spearheaded by Nathan Swartz a different cup of tea. However in batters Derek Mitchell, Givon Christian and Reda Isaacs they are capable of inflicting the first defeat on the home side. Brackenfell gained their first win of the season winning by five wickets over neighbours Kraaifontein and will be going all out to make it two in a row against visitors Ottomans.

LAST WEEK’S RESULS Premier Division Brackenfell beat Kraaifontein by 5 wickets

Kraaifontein 251/9 (Jeandre Jumat 50*; Leon van Vuuren 4/41, Ettiene Jewell 3/46) Brackenfell 252/5 (Lee-Roy Walters 81*, Denver Kleu 60*). Cape Town beat Bellville by two wickets

Bellville 201/9 (Cody Nieuwoudt 45; Kyle Schreuder 3/32) Cape Town 202/8 (Matthew Goles 71; Marcus Fourie 3/36) Claremont beat Ottoman by eight wickets

Ottoman 195 (Taariq Behardien 81; Matthew de Villiers 3/14). Claremont 198/2 (Zaheer Lorgat 67, Harry Came 60*). Rondebosch and Durbanville tie

Rondebosch 247/8 (Bradley Barnes 67, Marco Wyngaard 55*; Nathan Swartz 3/38) Durbanville 247/4 (Ruben Senekal 87, Fritz de Beer 65) UWC beat Green Point vt five wickets

Green Point 133 (Elliot Moses 43; Quinton Dreyer 2/7) UWC 139/5 (Kai Curran 52*). WPCC beat Rylands by 139 runs

WPCC 306/9 (Justin Broad 172*; Riaaz Teladia 3/65) Rylands 167 (Rushdie Jappie 51; Kyle Simmonds 3/35) First Division A

Kuils River beat Vikings by seven wickets, Avendale beat Gugulethu by 60 runs, Primrose beat Milnerton by 60 runs, NGCC beat Strandfontein by 9 wickets, Tygerberg beat Victoria by 91 runs, Pinelands beat UCT by 4 wickets. SATURDAY’S FIXTURES Premier League: Brackenfell v Ottomans, Green Point v Cape Town, Claremont v UWC, Durbanville v WPCC, Kraaifontein v Belville, Rylands v Rondebosch.