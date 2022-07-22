Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje on Thursday had to defend his team’s “boring” tactics in the first ODI against England as they look to kill off the series at Old Trafford today at 2pm. Up against a Three Lions team known for their aggressive style of play, the Proteas won the first match by 62 runs - without hitting a single six as they scored 333/5 to which England could only reply with 271 all out.

In the pre-match conference on Thursday, Nortje was peppered with questions about their approach to the game. SIDELINED: Andile Phehlukwayo He fended off the questions well, but was asked straight if “boring like the Springboks” doesn’t “beat exciting like England, if boring wins”. After giving an uncomfortable laugh, he explains: “It’s about what happens on the day. If it’s a flat wicket, playing attacking cricket as a batter is probably priority.

“If it’s a green wicket you’ll probably be a little more boring I suppose. #Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo has been ruled out for the remainder ODI series against England due to concussion🤕#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/VRJqZF0Ptd — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 21, 2022 “It’s about adapting on the day. I don’t think we can be classified as a team that’s just attacking or just defensive. We try to be smart on the day and play accordingly.” Leading 1-0 in the three-match series heading into today’s match, the Proteas can kill off their hosts even before they go to Headingley for Sunday’s final 50-over clash.