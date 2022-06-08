Bafana Bafana attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane is hoping to break a lang goals droogte in the Moroccan desert on Thursday night. Since his move to MLS side Minnesota United in January from Maritzburg United, the 21-year-old winger has yet to score a goal.

But he is hoping that being back around familiar faces will bring him the goals and South Africa need to beat Morocco in their Rabat Afcon 2023 qualifiers Group K opener. PATIENCE: Hlongwane and coach Broos He opens up on his struggles settling in the US, telling Safa’s website: “It’s not hard because I know what I want in life and I know I have to face these challenges. “It’s what keeps pushing me.”

Despite 17 MLS matches without a goal, Bafana boss Hugo Broos has kept faith in the speedster, who has scored twice in his eight appearances for SA. TEST: Morocco keeper Bounou And Hlongwane reckons that finding the net again is just a matter of time. He adds: “I don’t want to lie. I don’t know what’s going on.

“I won’t say I’m not getting chances. I’m creating chances, my teammates make chances for me. I’m always in the right place, at the right time. But I don’t know. Game day is creeping closer. Another good day of training behind us. #BafanaPride #AFCONQualifiers #AFCON2023Q pic.twitter.com/6zHcg9m7Yv — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 7, 2022 “Sometimes I feel like I’m putting myself under pressure because I know what I can do on the pitch. “I feel like it’s [the goal] coming. I believe in myself.