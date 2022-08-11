Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi has been ruled out of Saturday’s second Rugby Championship clash with the All Blacks at Ellis Park because of a knee injury. Mbonambi, who was named in the starting XV on Tuesday, suffered the injury in training later that day, with Bok coach Jacques Nienaber opting to give the No.2 jersey to Joseph Dweba instead of Malcolm Marx who was initially named on the bench.

Dweba, 26, will start in only his third Test. But Nienaber is convinced the Stormer-to-be wil staan his man. HOOKED UP: Bok Joseph Dweba Nienaber explains: “Joseph [Dweba] has been working hard at training and he’s been waiting patiently for his chance, and we feel that it doesn’t get better than facing the All Blacks, who are one of the best teams in the world... “This will be a fantastic opportunity for Joseph.”

Nienaber is relying on Dweba’s partnership with loosehead prop Ox Nche, who used to play alongside him during their days at the Cheetahs. 🚨 The Boks have been forced to make a change at hooker for Saturday's Test against New Zealand - more here: https://t.co/dVLTXqZkdX#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #RSAvNZL #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/CvlHpoVB39 — Springboks (@Springboks) August 10, 2022 Nienaber adds: “Joseph and Ox come a long way together. They’ve played close to 100 first-class games together, and they know each other well on and off the field having played together since school level at HTS Louis Botha. “We believe their familiarity will give us the best chance in this match.”