Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is considering using fullback Willie le Roux as an emergency flyhalf in the three-match series against Wales. The series kicks off at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, with the Springboks still having to wait for the arrival of regular pivot Handre Pollard from France, where he won the Top 14 with Montpellier over the weekend.

And with Johan Goosen - the third flyhalf in the group being injured - Le Roux was the one who practised in this position as Elton Jantjies’ “number two”. Nienaber tells Rapport: “Willie was also the flyhalf insurance policy for Steve Hansen at the Toyota Verblitz in Japan this season. “Damian Willemse also trained as flyhalf last week and we can also play Cheslin Kolbe there. We have several options at flyhalf.”