England played to a 25-all draw with the All Blacks last weekend and ahead of hosting the world champions at Twickenham on Saturday, Proudfoot - who was the Boks’ forwards coach at the 2019 World Cup - is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: “The Springboks are a different challenge from the All Blacks, who are a crafty side.

England forwards coach Matthew Proudfoot says while the All Blacks “try to fracture you” in the scrums, the Boks “try to break you apart”.

“The Springboks have a big, heavy engagement. So it is about that set-up and the stability. It is about scrummaging as eight against them. Where the All Blacks try to fracture you, South Africa try to break you apart.”

He breaks it down further, saying: “Your focus will be in different areas. There were one or two things we wanted to understand better from the New Zealand game and focus on for the Springbok challenge. This Test will be about the heavy engagement.

“The Springboks have a different philosophy. Their philosophy is that they come at you, look for a weakness and then put all their power into exploiting that weakness. It’s about the whole eight of us doing exactly the same thing. That’s the challenge this week.