The Springboks will play at Adelaide’s famous cricket ground the Adelaide Oval for the first time when they face Australia in the Rugby Championship on August 27.
Confirming their fixtures for the year, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says of the historic event: “We are very excited about playing in Adelaide for the first time and hopefully we can make the most of this occasion in a season that will be vital as we build towards to the Rugby World Cup in France next year.
“The players enjoyed the experience of playing four Tests in Queensland last year, and Adelaide will present another exciting new challenge for the team, while the last time we played the Wallabies in New South Wales, was back in 2011 in Sydney. It also offers us the opportunity to start on a new slate at a fresh venue in a country that we have come to know very well.”
Springboks’ Rugby Championship fixtures
August
6: All Blacks (Mbombela Stadium)
13: All Blacks (Ellis Park)
27: Australia (Adelaide Oval)
September
3: Australia (New South Wales)
17: Argentina (Estadio Velez Sarsfield)
24: Argentina (Kings Park)