The Springboks will play at Adelaide’s famous cricket ground the Adelaide Oval for the first time when they face Australia in the Rugby Championship on August 27.

Confirming their fixtures for the year, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says of the historic event: “We are very excited about playing in Adelaide for the first time and hopefully we can make the most of this occasion in a season that will be vital as we build towards to the Rugby World Cup in France next year.