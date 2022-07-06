And it’s for that reason that the South African Rugby Union (Saru) is working hard behind closed doors to organise friendly matches for the country’s next-in-liners on their end-of-year tour to the UK.

The Springboks are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for next year’s World Cup in Japan.

Saru on Tuesday announced that they have already agreed to one friendly with English club Bristol Bears to face the SA Select XV in one of their midweek games.

Of this match, coach Jacques Nienaber says: “The SA Select XV games will provide us with a chance to cast our net wider looks to build squad depth and give players as much game time as possible as the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France draws nearer.

“We only have a limited number of matches left before we kick off our Rugby World Cup campaign in September next year, and we need to use every opportunity we can to give the players game time to develop our player combinations and build squad depth.”