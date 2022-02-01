South Africa’s Sevens team is in total control of the World Series after bagging their fourth win from four tournaments in Seville on Sunday night.

Such is South Africa’s dominance on the Sevens circuit that they have equalled New Zealand’s 2001-02 record of 34 straight match wins when they whipped Australia 33-7 in Spain on Sunday night.

With two victories in Dubai and now two in Spain, Powell’s men lead the standings with a full house of 88 points, with Argentina in second with 70.

With New Zealand, Fiji and Samoa not playing because of Covid-19 reasons, South Africa simply has no equal on the Series circuit at the moment.

ON A ROLL: Mentor Neil Powell

And Powell says of his team: “This was an incredible performance from the team.

“They showed big hearts, lots of fight and lots of courage during the weekend. Losing three senior players in Dewald Human [suspended for the final day], Branco du Preez [shoulder injury] against Scotland and Justin Geduld [knee] in the first half of the final against Australia, were huge setbacks, but the team just kept on fighting.”

He adds: “There is a real pride playing in that jersey and what it represents for us as South Africans.

“The standards the guys set for themselves are also incredibly high and that is great as they then apply the same to the team.

“Credit also to the wider system, there is a massive amount of work that is put in back home in Stellenbosch and that prepares the guys well when they have an opportunity in the World Series.”

[email protected]