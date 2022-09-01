Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard and centre Lukhanyo Am have been sent back to their respective clubs to recover from knee injuries suffered in last weekend’s 25-17 Rugby Championship defeat to Australia. The duo was replaced in this Saturday’s second match against the Wallabies in Sydney by Damian Willemse and Jesse Kriel respectively.

HUIS TOE: Handre Pollard Am, who has been one of the outstanding Springboks in the tournament to date, will return to the Sharks, while Pollard, who was struggling in the last match, will return to his French club Montpellier to recover. The Springbok management team will not call up any replacements as it stands, with the team travelling to Argentina next week, before hosting the Pumas in their final match of the tournament. SETBACK: Jacques Nienaber Coach Jacques Nienaber says of the setbacks: “It’s always unfortunate to lose players in a squad, but this opens the door for other players to step in and showcase what they can do in those positions.