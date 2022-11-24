The Springboks will go all out to break an eight-year drought against England at Twickenham on Saturday. The Roses pricked South Africa in their last three visits to the home of English rugby, beating the Boks 27-16 last year, 12-11 in 2018 and 37-21 in 2016.

Prickly rivalry: Boks take on Rosses And remarkably, fullback Willie le Roux and lock Eben Etzebeth are the only two surviving members of the Springbok squad who last beat England at Twickenham back in 2014 when the Boks won 31-28. Looking for that elusive win over the Poms at Twickenham, centre Damian de Allende says: “I don’t think I’ve ever beaten England at Twickenham, it would be incredible to do so. It’s always a tough encounter, they’ve also been up and down in the past few games.” He adds of their past results at Twickenham: “Last year I thought we played well in patches, but not consistently.