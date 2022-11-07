Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber admits his manne have to be better when lining up shots at goal. The Boks started Saturday’s 19-16 international defeat against Ireland in Dublin with Damian Willemse on kicking duties but ended it with Cheslin Kolbe taking on an unfamiliar role. Between them they missed out on seven points.

And Nienaber says: “Most people who look back on this game will probably say it [kicking] was the difference between the two sides. Worried : Jacques Nienaber “Johnny [Sexton] missed a kick or two too, but he nailed the big ones. “We missed a couple and that's definitely something we'll keep working on.

“We are always measuring the goalkicking and they [the players] measure it too. It is something we pay attention to in training. “Cheslin [Kolbe] hit the posts with his one kick. When you hit the posts, it is 50/50 whether it will bounce out or bounced in. But you can never blame the player for the misses, just as you don’t blame the hooker for missing lineout throws.” It is unlikely the Boks will rope in uncapped flyhalf Manie Libbok for their clash against France this coming weekend but given much of their game plan revolves around turning forward pressure into points off the tee, it is a major worry for Nienaber.