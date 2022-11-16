Stormers Salmaan Moerat and Marvin Orie will team up for the first time as a lock combination for South Africa when they tackle Italy in Genoa on Saturday. The duo is part of six Stormers that will be in action on the day - the others being flyhalf Damian Willemse, tighthead prop Frans Malherbe and replacements Evan Roos and Manie Libbok.

Backup: Ace Manie Libbok On the back of two defeats on their European tour - the first a 19-16 result against Ireland before going down 30-16 to France last weekend - coach Jacques Nienaber made six changes to his matchday squad. In the backline, Damian de Allende shifts from inside centre to the outside to make way for Andre Esterhuizen at 12. Up front, Jasper Wiese returns to No.8 in place of Kwagga Smith, with Franco Mostert moving from lock to flank in place of Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Moerat and Orie replace Eben Etzebeth and Mostert in the second row respectively. Locked in: Local Marvin Orie Of his new second-row, Nienaber says: “Salmaan and Marvin are both Stormers players, so they have been playing together for a while, and they are very hungry for game time, so we are looking forward to what they bring in the game.” He adds of his brand new centre combination: “The combination of Andre Esterhuizen and Damian de Allende is a great combo - especially when playing a side like Italy. We are looking forward to seeing the combo of those two together.”