Springbok flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit says the Springboks have some nuwe plannetjies up their sleeve for France in Marseille on Saturday. Following their 19-16 defeat to the world’s top-ranked team Ireland last weekend, the world champions next face an in-form side who have won their last 11 Test matches.

Ranked second in the world, with the Boks in fourth, Du Toit says: “They [France] are extremely good record at the moment - they’ve gone 11 games unbeaten, so it’s difficult to match them. It will be difficult up front as well. “We’ve got to make some good plans. We can just rely on our physicality - they are going to match us there as well. So we’ll definitely make one or two other plans on Saturday.” The Boks’ rolling maul was nullified in Ireland last weekend, with Du Toit adding of this weapon of theirs: “Teams in the past have figured out some ways to stop us. The more new tricks and stuff we experience [against us], the more we will be able to adapt.”