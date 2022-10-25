With both teams preparing to fight for honours at the 2023 World Cup in France, the match will take place just two weeks before the showpiece kicks off.

The Springboks will face the All Blacks at Twickenham for only the second time ever when they clash in a Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture in August next year.

The match against the All Blacks follows another warm-up fixture for the defending champions a week earlier against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

EXCITED: Director Rassie Erasmus

Of adding the fixture, SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says: “The Springboks and All Blacks share one of the greatest rivalries in rugby, and to face them at Twickenham will be an exciting experience for the players and our fans.

“The match will take place shortly before we kick off our World Cup campaign, and both this encounter and the Test against Wales will be vital for us to measure ourselves before the competition and to put the final building blocks in place so that we can enter the showpiece in the desired form.”