The win was the Springboks’ first on their tour of Europe, after defeats to Ireland (19-16) and France (30-26).

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi knows one swallow does not make a summer, following their 63-21 win over Italy in Genoa on Saturday.

In fact, the Springboks only turned on the style in the second half of the match, after a quickfire double from wings Cheslin Kolbe and Man of the Match Kurt-Lee Arendse made it 30-16 with 30 minutes left.

And with England lying in wait at Twickenham this week, Kolisi says: “As a team we want to play well, score tries, offload and put people away, and we enjoyed the game today. We also enjoy the physical part of the game, and to get that balance right was important. That said, doing this once is not enough, we have to keep doing it.”

The Boks will face England without their English and French-based players, as the Test falls outside of World Rugby’s Test window.