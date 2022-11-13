Springbok Elton Jantjies’ wife wants his jolmeit to be punished. Zeenat Simjee could be facing disciplinary action after Iva Ristic provided SA’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus with evidence that the affair between the Boks’ dietician and Jantjies has been ongoing for some time.

Iva wants Erasmus to take action against Simjee, according to Sunday newspaper Rapport. Even though Iva made it clear that Jantjies has no romantic future with her, she wants the woman who has embarrassed her family to pay. Jantjies and Simjee initially hotly denied the affair when the story first broke in September of them enjoying nights in guest houses in Nelspruit.

The pair put out a press release claiming the story had no basis but last week, Jantjies came clean and reportedly admitted the affair to his wife. Apparently, Iva is annoyed that Simjee’s life has carried on “as if nothing has happened” and she is currently touring with the Boks while Jantjies has been excluded. Rapport says Iva has provided Erasmus with screenshots of text messages between Simjee and Jantjies which prove that the affair has been going on during Bok tours and not just when the team was off, as was the case in Nelspruit.