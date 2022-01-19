Former Springbok tourist Roelof Smit is on trial at Western Province and will be going all-out to earn a contract when he takes the field against his former team the Blue Bulls tonight.

Smit, 29, who played in the Green and Gold under Allister Coetzee in 2016 in a non-cap match against the Barbarians, was selected on the bench for the 8pm Cape Town Stadium clash.

Of having the former Bulls and Lions fetcher in his squad, WP coach Jerome Paarwater says: “We’ve been in talks coming to us for a while. He’s on trial with us - with his experience just saw it fit and he comes at the right time for us.

“When I asked him to introduce himself to the squad yesterday, he made it clear he is on trial, he wants to do well and wants to see if he can get a contract.

CHOICE:Jerome Paarwater

“We’re looking forward to see him in action, that sort of experience in this competition is what we need.”

Another experienced campaigner on the Province bench is Ali Vermaak, who returns after a lengthy spell on the sidelines because of injury.

Western Province: 15 Tristan Leyds, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Leolin Zas, 12 Cornel Smit, 11 Paschal Ekeji, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Thomas Bursey, 8 Keke Morabe, 7 Marcel Theunissen, 6 Nama Xaba (captain), 5 Simon Miller, 4 Connor Evans, 3 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 2 Chad Solomon, 1 Kwenzo Blose.

Replacements: 16 Jacques Goosen, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Corne Weilbach, 19 Jarrod Taylor, 20 Roelof Smit, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Chris Schreuder, 23 Mnombo Zwelendaba.

