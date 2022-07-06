Last week I wrote a column about the Springbok selectors being too conservative with their team selection and how this would lead to a stuttering start in the first Test against Wales. That is exactly what transpired, as the Boks’ slow poison finally kicked in and they managed to beat Wales 32-29 at Loftus Versfeld.

The selectors flipped the script for this week’s second Test in Bloemfontein and picked no fewer than six uncapped players in their matchday squad. Normally that would indicate a lack of respect to the opposition and would leave a bit of a bitter taste in the mouths of fans and the opponents. HEAVY HITTER: Marcell Coetzee The problem is, this Springbok team is made up of players who are in form.

At fullback, Warrick Gelant was undoubtedly the best No.15 in the country this year. While not a debutant, Gelant played the last of his nine Tests against Canada in 2019. He shares the back three with in-form Bulls flyer Kurt-Lee Arendse, who is one of only two run-on debutants. With Andre Esterhuizen, who was up for big awards in England, at inside centre, the experienced Handre Pollard running the show at flyhalf, the selectors also rewarded Evan Roos with his first cap at No.8 to complete an almost Barbarian-like squad.

Marcell Coetzee is back in the Green and Gold in the No.6 jumper after banging down the Bok door for the first time since 2019. I would have loved to see his Bulls teammate Ruan Nortje crack a starting spot as well, but him being on the bench is good enough for now. In the front row, I am also excited to see new Stormers signing Joseph Dweba strut his stuff at hooker.

All in all, this is a team selection that rewarded form and will be the perfect opportunity for the South African rugby public to gauge the step up between international rugby and domestic rugby.

And it’s those moments that will have us on the edge of our seats on Saturday. I can’t wait… Springboks: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marcell Coetzee, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Thomas du Toit.