The Springboks will bring back their name lekkers for Saturday’s series finale against Wales at Cape Town Stadium. After making 14 changes to their starting XV and 19 overall to the matchday squad that won the first Test 32-29 at Loftus Versfeld, the Springboks lost the second Test to the Dragons 13-12 in Bloemfontein last weekend to set up a series decider in the Mother City.

Assistant coach Deon Davids, however, says they are happy with the experimental side that played at the Toyota Stadium, as they got the answers that they were looking for. INJURED: Andre Esterhuizen But now it’s back to the serious business of winning a final and that means a return for captain Siya Kolisi and the national-team regulars. Davids, speaking from the team’s base in Hermanus, explains: “It’s always awful to lose in a Bok jersey. But the team we selected is part of the bigger picture - it was well communicated with everyone in the squad.

“We play to win and we know now going into this final, taking the World Cup in consideration where all the games are finals and having seen 42 players that played in the Tests, it gives us an opportunity to make a selection based on the roadmap of players in terms of game plan. ALL PLANNED: Deon Davids “It will be a selection that we think will suit the game plan best. We will select the best possible side to give us good result on Saturday.” One player who will not be available for selection is midfielder Andre Esterhuizen, who broke his hand in Bloemfontein and is expected to be sidelined for a month.