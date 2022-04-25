Former Springbok and Bulls looseforward Pedrie Wannenburg has died following a car accident in the United States on Friday (early on Saturday morning in South Africa).

He was 41-years-old at the time of his death in Texas, where he was a rugby coach for Austin Elite in the North American Major League Rugby competition.

According to reports, there was a high-speed chase of a vehicle, where a suspected teenaged driver had refused to pull over for police.

The suspect then crashed into the back of Wannenburg’s vehicle and went airborne before crashing into a second vehicle.

Wannenburg’s son is reportedly in hospital.

Wannenburg retired from playing rugby in 2018 after 20 Tests for the Springboks between 2002 and 2007, with SA Rugby president Mark Alexander saying: “Pedrie was a fun-loving and hard-working man and someone who gave all he had on the pitch, but afterwards always had a smile on his face.”

