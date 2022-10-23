Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies is being treated for drug addiction in a Cape Town rehab facility, according to a Sunday newspaper. Last month, Jantjies was sent home from the Springbok base in Argentina to deal with a scandal that broke in the Rapport, which claimed that Jantjies and Bok dietician Zeenat Simjee were partying in a Nelspruit guest house.

Then on the day the Boks were to play the Pumas in Buenos Aries, speculation erupted in the media that Rapport was to publish a story about cocaine use by some of the Springboks. That story was never published. Rapport now says two independent sources have confirmed that Jantjies booked himself into the Harmony clinic in Hout Bay two weeks ago and is undergoing treatment for drug addiction.