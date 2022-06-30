Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has come out to bat for fullback Willie le Roux, who could turn out to be the team’s “secret” weapon from the bench against Wales at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. The 32-year-old playmaker has been on the receiving end of a lot of stick from fans in recent seasons after some tough outings at the back of the Bok line - especially under the high ball.

But like Nienaber rightly points out, Le Roux has always been one of the Springboks’ main playmakers - often coming in at No.10 to create space and tries on the outside. SUPPORTIVE: Boss Jacques Nienaber And with Nienaber playing Damian Willemse at fullback this week and also including only one flyhalf in his matchday squad - Elton Jantjies - the coach refused to say who would step into that position in case of emergency. But he says of Le Roux: “He brings a lot of experience and shares a lot with the younger guys during the week.

“I know a lot of people have a lot to say about Willie, but if you look at the tries we’ve scored since 2018, check how many times he gave the final pass. “For a guy to do that, you have to see space and you must be able to create and Willie has done that job really well for us… “Willie has always been outstanding for us, but somehow he will always get criticised.