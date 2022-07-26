South Africa’s second stringers are set to face their New Zealand counterparts in the northern hemisphere at the end of the year.
With the South African Rugby Union (Saru) looking for more midweek fixtures for their end-of-year tour to Europe, reports in New Zealand yesterday suggested that the Springboks’ next-in-liners could face the All Blacks’ B team in a match in Montpellier.
The match is yet to be confirmed, with Saru only having confirmed a midweek fixture against Bristol Bears earlier this month.
The statement released by Saru at the time reads: “Negotiations are also currently underway to arrange two more midweek games for an SA Select XV team during the tour, following confirmation that a fixture against the Bristol Bears at the 27 000-seater Ashton Gate stadium will be hosted on Thursday, 17 November.”
Coach Jacques Nienaber added: “The SA Select XV games will provide us with a chance to cast our net wider looks to build squad depth and give players as much game time as possible as the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France draws nearer.
🗣️ The Boks are in Mpumalanga, gearing up for the Castle Lager Rugby Championship: "We are under no illusions about the challenge ahead" - more here: https://t.co/zlVfLAdgzu#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/19YiRdLfPM— Springboks (@Springboks) July 25, 2022
“We only have a limited number of matches left before we kick off our Rugby World Cup campaign in September next year, and we need to use every opportunity we can to give the players game time to develop our player combinations and build squad depth.”
The Springboks are currently in camp in Mpumalanga preparing for next week’s start of the Rugby Championship against the All Blacks at the Mbombela Stadium.
🚨 BREAKING: Two experienced campaigners are back for the Boks— Springboks (@Springboks) July 23, 2022
🏉 Squad of 41 named for first stage of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship
🗣️ “Those Tests will set the tone for the rest of the competition”
🔗 More here: https://t.co/0pJB6sgyjp#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/oZ9XLvMStV