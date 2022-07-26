South Africa’s second stringers are set to face their New Zealand counterparts in the northern hemisphere at the end of the year. With the South African Rugby Union (Saru) looking for more midweek fixtures for their end-of-year tour to Europe, reports in New Zealand yesterday suggested that the Springboks’ next-in-liners could face the All Blacks’ B team in a match in Montpellier.

The match is yet to be confirmed, with Saru only having confirmed a midweek fixture against Bristol Bears earlier this month. PLANNING: Jacques Nienaber The statement released by Saru at the time reads: “Negotiations are also currently underway to arrange two more midweek games for an SA Select XV team during the tour, following confirmation that a fixture against the Bristol Bears at the 27 000-seater Ashton Gate stadium will be hosted on Thursday, 17 November.” Coach Jacques Nienaber added: “The SA Select XV games will provide us with a chance to cast our net wider looks to build squad depth and give players as much game time as possible as the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France draws nearer.