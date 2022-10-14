Gearing up to host Glasgow Warriors in their United Rugby Championship clash tomorrow at 4.05pm, Chamberlain and his teammates will be looking to bounce back after suffering their first defeat of the season against Leinster in Ireland last week.

Playing alongside a star-studded Sharks lineup which includes Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and enforcer Eben Etzebeth, flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain now also wants his hands on the Green and Gold.

The 23-year-old former Boys High ace, though, has bigger fish to fry and says ahead of their meeting with the Scots tomorrow: “I’m not going to stop chasing it until it happens, so hopefully I can be in that Bok squad sooner, rather than later.”

One player who will be out to make his stem dik for the Bok pivot jumper is Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen, whose team lost to the Warriors last weekend.

The Bulls now face Munster in Ireland on Saturday night at 8.35pm in what is sure to be a tough outing for Jake White and his men.