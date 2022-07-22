Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has called for more from his misfiring attack ahead of Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Arsenal in Orlando. The Blues were beaten 5-3 on penalties by Charlotte FC on Thursday morning after a 1-1 draw, despite new signing Raheem Sterling making his debut.

But with his attack failing to add to Christian Pulisic’s first-half strike, Tuchel was kwaad with his span. He says: “We found a lot of spaces to accelerate and to penetrate the box but we struggled with our decision-making and precision in the last 20 metres. “It was simply not good enough. The amount of space we had and the amount of attacks we created, there were simply not enough clear chances or deliveries in the last 20 metres.”