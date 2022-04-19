Chelsea are out to avenge their League Cup final heartbreak when they meet Liverpool in next month’s FA Cup final.

The Blues booked a May 14 return to Wembley with a 2-0 semifinal win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, thanks to strikes from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

That set up another final battle with Liverpool, who edged Manchester City 3-2 in Saturday’s semi.

And after the Reds beat the Blues 11-10 in a penalty shootout after February’s goalless stalemate, Loftus-Cheek wants to klap their rivals and get his hands on their laaste kans for silverware this season.

Loftus-Cheek says: “We want to get Liverpool back.

“It was a fantastic game [in the League Cup final], it could have gone either way.

“We look forward to getting our revenge.”

The Blues return to Premier League action tomorrow night when they host Arsenal in a London derby.

