Chelsea are out to avenge their League Cup final heartbreak when they meet Liverpool in next month’s FA Cup final.
The Blues booked a May 14 return to Wembley with a 2-0 semifinal win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, thanks to strikes from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.
That set up another final battle with Liverpool, who edged Manchester City 3-2 in Saturday’s semi.
And after the Reds beat the Blues 11-10 in a penalty shootout after February’s goalless stalemate, Loftus-Cheek wants to klap their rivals and get his hands on their laaste kans for silverware this season.
Loftus-Cheek says: “We want to get Liverpool back.
“It was a fantastic game [in the League Cup final], it could have gone either way.
“We look forward to getting our revenge.”
The Blues return to Premier League action tomorrow night when they host Arsenal in a London derby.