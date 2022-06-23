Romelu Lukaku is so happy that his Chelsea nightmare is finally over dat hy sommer begin tjank het. Reports in Italy claim die trane het gerol when the Belgian striker heard that the Blues had agreed on Tuesday night for him to return to Inter Milan - on a season-long loan deal after his club-record £97.5m switch just 10 months ago.

Having arrived from San Siro to attend to “unfinished business” after leaving Stamford Bridge as a teen in 2014 without scoring a goal, Lukaku’s second spell with the Blues was an unhappy one. The 29-year-old scored just 14 times in 44 matches and slammed boss Thomas Tuchel’s tactics in a skandelike Sky Italia interview in December after losing his place in the team. NEW TARGET: Ace Richarlison In that interview he said: “I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more.”

By April, he was reportedly asking Inter boss Simone Inzaghi: “Mister, what do I need to do to come back?” But after Inter struck a deal to pay Chelsea a £7m loan fee plus add-ons and Lukaku reportedly sacrificing a 35 percent of his £325 000-a-week wage, Gazzetta dello Sport claims it was snot en trane after his lawyer Sebastien Ledure confirmed the news to him. Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea to Inter deal details 🔵![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🇪![CDATA[]]>🤝 #CFC #Inter



▫️ €8m loan fee guaranteed.

▫️ €4m in add-ons related to performances.

▫️ Salary reduced from €12m net to €8m net this season.

▫️ No buy option or obligation clause.

▫️ Medical tests in Milano next week. pic.twitter.com/E0yhyVSOQr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2022 With Lukaku’s contract running up until 2026, Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly will have to make planne to get him off the books for good.