Romelu Lukaku is so happy that his Chelsea nightmare is finally over dat hy sommer begin tjank het.
Reports in Italy claim die trane het gerol when the Belgian striker heard that the Blues had agreed on Tuesday night for him to return to Inter Milan - on a season-long loan deal after his club-record £97.5m switch just 10 months ago.
Having arrived from San Siro to attend to “unfinished business” after leaving Stamford Bridge as a teen in 2014 without scoring a goal, Lukaku’s second spell with the Blues was an unhappy one.
The 29-year-old scored just 14 times in 44 matches and slammed boss Thomas Tuchel’s tactics in a skandelike Sky Italia interview in December after losing his place in the team.
In that interview he said: “I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more.”
By April, he was reportedly asking Inter boss Simone Inzaghi: “Mister, what do I need to do to come back?”
But after Inter struck a deal to pay Chelsea a £7m loan fee plus add-ons and Lukaku reportedly sacrificing a 35 percent of his £325 000-a-week wage, Gazzetta dello Sport claims it was snot en trane after his lawyer Sebastien Ledure confirmed the news to him.
▫️ €8m loan fee guaranteed.
▫️ €4m in add-ons related to performances.
▫️ Salary reduced from €12m net to €8m net this season.
▫️ No buy option or obligation clause.
▫️ Medical tests in Milano next week. pic.twitter.com/E0yhyVSOQr
With Lukaku’s contract running up until 2026, Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly will have to make planne to get him off the books for good.
Boehly, who takes over the transfer dealings after the club on Wednesday confirmed the departure of deals guru Marina Granovskaia, has already been linked to a number of targets to replace the Belgian.
Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling and Everton striker Richarlison have emerged as the top targets for the Blues.
▫️ Lukaku’s salary will be around €8m.
▫️ NO buy option or obligation clause.
▫️ Add-ons related to team performances. pic.twitter.com/3sEeQtfXs0