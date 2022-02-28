The Stormers were left fuming at Scottish referee Ben Blain after their 19-17 United Rugby Championship (URC) defeat to Connacht in Galway.

The Cape side battled hard in the windy conditions to build a 17-7 lead until two yellow cards in the final 30 minutes cost them big time.

The Stormers were forced into late changes due to a hamstring strain to fullback Warrick Gelant and a concussion to centre Dan du Plessis.

It meant Damian Willemse was first moved back to No.15 from 12 and then to inside centre with Sergeal Petersen filling at fullback, with Angelo Davids coming in at 14.

BRAVE BATTLER: Connacht yster Shane Delahunt

After the Stormers defence weathered an early storm, they were clinical when they got their kans to attack, with the forwards doing the hard work before Petersen scored in the corner (5-0).

The hosts hit back after being repelled on the line, but a Willemse up-and-under was chased down by Petersen before offloading to the former who slammed the ball down for a 10-7 halftime lead.

After the break, Mani Libbok pounced on a mistake to race 70 metres for a touchdown before converting for 17-7, but then it all fell apart.

Petersen was sinbinned for a deliberate knockdown and just as he returned after his 10 minutes in the cooler, Ruhan Nel took his place for a dubious high tackle.

HARD TO SWALLOW: Stormers

It enabled the Irish to turn the game on its head through tries from Tom Daly and Pete Sullivan.

But the Stormers left they weren’t helped by ref Blain, who only blew up the hosts four times.

And skipper Steven Kitshoff reckons the whistleman missed a klomp other infringements

He said afterwards: “The mauling was very frustrating.

“I felt we had complete dominance when it came to maul time, and we didn’t get any reward out of it.

“There were some cynical penalties that were missed. I'm not bad-mouthing the ref at all, but there were clear penalties missed, and it was very frustrating. We'll have a look at what went wrong and then discuss it with the refs prior to the games, but it was very frustrating not to get more reward out of those amazing maul metres we made."

Connacht - Tries: Paul Boyle, Tom Daly, Pete Sullivan. Conversions: Conor Fitzgerald (2),

Stormers - Tries: Sergeal Petersen, Damian Willemse, Manie Libbok. Conversion: Libbok. Yellow card: Petersen, Ruhan Nel.

