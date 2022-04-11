It was a hartseer weekend for The Blitzboks in Singapore, as the defender Sevens Series’ winning run came to an abrupt end.

Entering the tournament with 36 wins in a row and having won the last six tournaments, coach Neil Powell’s manne were on a high.

There was a threat to their dominance, though, with Fiji, New Zealand and Samoa all returning to the Series after missing the season’s earlier rounds because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

But it wasn’t even one of them that ended SA’s run, with USA beating the Blitzboks 12-7 in their Pool A match. That defeat meant second place in their pool and a quarterfinal meeting with Fiji, who then ended SA’s Cup run 19-14.

Powell’s manne was nog nie klaar verloor nie, and then lost 22-15 to Argentina in the fifth-place semifinal.

Fiji went on to win gold, beating New Zealand 28-17 in the final.

