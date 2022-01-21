Malaga might be a lekker beachfront city with new eye candy for South Africa’s Blitzboks, but captain Siviwe Soyizwapi says they are there in Spain with a job to do and won’t be distracted.

Eyeing their third straight win in this season’s Series, the defending champions won the first two tournaments in Dubai at the end of last year.

And with two upcoming legs in Spain, who replaced Australia and New Zealand because of Covid-19 travel restrictions, Soyizwapi says: “It’s great to play in a new venue to mix it up a bit.

“Malaga is a great city by the beachfront to be in. “We are here to do our job and execute to our best ability and we are really excited to get started again.”

South Africa get their quest to maintain a perfect start to the season underway against Scotland at 2.12pm today, before tackling England tomorrow at 2.17pm.

They would have played Fiji in their other Pool A match, but the islanders will not be involved in the group matches because of Covid-19 complications.

Instead, their opponents have been handed three log points for the cancelled matches.

BLITZBOKS SQUAD

1 Sako Makata, 2 Ryan Oosthuizen, 3 Impi Visser, 4 Zain Davids, 5 Christie Grobbelaar, 6 JC Pretorius, 7 Branco du Preez, 8 Selvyn Davids, 9 Justin Geduld, 10 Dewald Human, 11 Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain), 12 Mfundo Ndhlovu, 13 Darren Adonis.

[email protected]