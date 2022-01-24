Selvyn Davids scored with the last touch of the Malaga Sevens tournament last night to beat Argentina 24-17 in the final and claim South Afirca’s third trophy of the Sevens Series.

Coach Neil Powell’s Blitzboks had to come from behind, though, to secure their 29th straight match win, with Argentina leading 17-12 with two minutes to go.

They then showed great veggees to level through a Justin Geduld try in the corner, before Player of the Final, Davids, eventually got the winner after the final hooter had gone.

Led by Impi Visser in the final, with regular captain Shakes Soyizwapi out with a shoulder injury, South Africa didn’t have the best of starts as Argentina took the lead through Rodrigo Isgro before a Davids score on the stroke of half time made it 7-5 at the break.

JC Pretorius then scored almost straight after the break, rounding off a quick tap from Davids (12-5).

Argentina then hit back through Joaquin de la Vega, who sneaked in to make it 12-12, before collecting the restart to take a shock 17-12 lead with two minutes to go.

But SA showed why they have won the last five tournaments and are defending Series champions by keeping their cool to bring home the bacon.

