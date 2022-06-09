Senatla, who won the 2016 Sevens Player of the Year award is one of several XVs players included in the squad for the tournament that will take place from July 29 to 31.

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell has included Stormers wing Seabelo Senatla in his squad for the Commonwealth Games next month.

Senatla will be joined by another former Blitzbok stalwart in Ruhan Nel, who has also starred for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship. There is a third Stormers star in the group in the shape of flyhalf Manie Libbok, who is the top points-scorer in the URC with 161.

"Sorry man, I did not realise you were trying to catch up with me. Had that white line fever going." @WorldRugby7s #BestOfUs pic.twitter.com/vtUOfFjSXt — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) May 30, 2022

The URC influence doesn’t end there, with Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse also selected after joining the Blitzboks for the recent London Sevens.

Bulls fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse is back in the shortened format as well, where he first hit the international stage before.