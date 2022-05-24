Blitzboks coach Neil Powell decided to call up some groot name ahead of this Saturday’s London Seven event.
After being knocked out at the group stage for the first time in nine years and then also failing at the semifinal stage of the ninth-placed playoff in Toulouse last weekend, Powell described what he saw fro his team as: ‘‘The worst performance by the team since I too over, no doubt’’
Looking to ease the pain of losing their Series top spot to Argentina, the coach then decided to rope in Lions flyhaf Jordan Hendrikse as well as Western Province flyer and former Sevens Angelo Davids.
🏆LONDON 7s HERE WE GO! 🚇#HSBC7s | #London7s pic.twitter.com/H3wNdyZotf— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 22, 2022
The duo is joined by Sako Makata, with trio replacing injured stars Dalvon Blood, Tiaan Pretorius and JC Pretorius.
Of calling up Hendrikse for the first time, coach Powell says: ‘’‘We are really thin on the ground with flyhalves, with Justin Geduld, Selwyn Davids and Lubabalo Dobela unvailable and we are grateful to the Lions for releasing him’’.