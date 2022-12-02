It’s back to basics for the Blitzboks when they kick off their Dubai Sevens title defence against Great Britain at 9.34am. After that, they will face Kenya at 1.20pm and Australia at 6.33pm in Pool A.

And following a poor showing in his first outing as head coach, with the Blitzboks eliminated at the quarterfinals stage in the first tournament of the new season in Hong Kong, coach Sandile Ngcobo says his manne must return to the basics. Your #Fridayfixtures for @Dubai7s @WeBuyCars_SA @McDonalds_SA @ASICS_ZA @SuperSportTV #BlitzIgnite pic.twitter.com/wPqXADFpLo — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) December 1, 2022 Ngcobo explains: “Great Britain as the opener is ideal. We wanted a tough start, and it does not get much tougher than that, as they have beaten us in Hong Kong. “But we came here to fight and do battle and that is the perfect opportunity to start the tournament…