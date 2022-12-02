It’s back to basics for the Blitzboks when they kick off their Dubai Sevens title defence against Great Britain at 9.34am.
After that, they will face Kenya at 1.20pm and Australia at 6.33pm in Pool A.
And following a poor showing in his first outing as head coach, with the Blitzboks eliminated at the quarterfinals stage in the first tournament of the new season in Hong Kong, coach Sandile Ngcobo says his manne must return to the basics.
Ngcobo explains: “Great Britain as the opener is ideal. We wanted a tough start, and it does not get much tougher than that, as they have beaten us in Hong Kong.
“But we came here to fight and do battle and that is the perfect opportunity to start the tournament…
“We would like to execute the basics and have it done well. With the versatility in this squad, if the basics are done well, we will achieve our aim for day one, which is topping our pool.”
Blitzboks squad: Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser, Zain Davids, James Murphy, JC Pretorius, Masande Mtshali, Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain),
Branco du Preez, Dewald Human, Shilton van Wyk, Dalvon Blood, Muller du Plessis, Ricardo Duarttee.