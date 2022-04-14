The Blitzboks used their 14-hour flight to this weekend’s Vancouver Sevens to review what went wrong in Singapore last weekend.

After losing three matches in a row, the series leaders and defending champions are looking to bounce back in Canada this Easter weekend.

JC Pretorius explains: “The long flight turned out to be very productive as it gave us time to have a very good look at ourselves.

“The reviews made it clear that we did not execute well enough in Singapore and the implementation of our roles and responsibilities were not looked after.”

He adds of the disappointment: “It was a reminder of what we play for and what the badge stands for. We have massive respect for the badge, but our performances did not reflect that.”

He recalls the last time they felt this way, saying: “I can recall that in 2019, we finished eighth in Las Vegas and the next weekend, we won here in Vancouver.

“So, with reflection and time to work on this, we will be competitive again this weekend. Tactically we did not execute and that is something we can fix.”

The Blitzboks kick off their campaign against Spain at 8.15pm on Saturday, before facing Canada at 11.26pm and then Australia at 3.33am on Sunday.

