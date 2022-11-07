Springbok Sevens coach Sandile Ngcobo says his manne are hurting after a disappointing first round of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Hong Kong. Ngcobo acknowledged the squad did not play to their best after struggling through the group stages before losing 12-7 to winners Fiji in the quarter finals and then going down 19-12 to Argentina in the fifth-place play off semifinal on Sunday’s final day.

Following his first tournament in charge since taking the reins from the legendary Neil Powell, Ngcobo says: “It was missed opportunities and that hurt, as we worked hard to create those, only to not capitalise on them. “It is our first tournament together and the players might not be on top of their roles and responsibilities yet, but that is something we can work on and improve. “We just did not finish games off.

He adds: This is the level we want to compete at, and then to not perform hurts. We will be better after this.” Blitzboks forward Impi Visser was especially frustrated with their knockout defeat to Fiji, as South Africa failed to make their kanse count after scraping in the quarters. He explains: “Normally, if you lose two pool games, you are out of the knockouts, but we got lucky yesterday when some results went our way.