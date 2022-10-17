The Warriors and the Knights get the ball rolling in South Africa’s T20 Challenge on Monday, when they lock horns in Potchefstroom at 2.30pm. Potch is where the action for the tournament that will run until November will take place, with two matches played per day.

Following today’s first match, it will be the Dragons up against the Lions at 6pm. Western Province Blitz, meanwhile, will open their account on Tuesday when they face neighbours the Paarl Rocks in the late game. Coach Salieg Nackerdien says of his team’s readiness for the tournament: “I’m really looking forward to this upcoming season and especially the T20 competition in Potchefstroom…